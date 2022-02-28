Hyundai Motor to integrate green energy into Charge myHyundai service in Europe

Hyundai Motor is integrating green energy into Charge myHyundai. Using the e-mobility service provider Digital Charging Solutions’ (DCS) green charging option, the company will ensure that, for every charge undertaken by customers via its pan-European integrated public charging service, the equivalent amount of energy is fed back into the grid as green electricity.

When charged with renewable energy, battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) such as IONIQ 5 produce up to 81% lower well-to-wheel lifecycle emissions compared to a normal ICE vehicle, according to a 2021 study from the International Council of Clean Transportation (ICCT).

However, drivers often do not know whether a public charging station sources green electricity or “grey” electricity from non-renewable resources, as this responsibility falls to the operators of the facilities.

Hyundai is committed to using Guarantees of Origin (GO) to claim the green attribute for the energy of every charging session. This ensures that, for each charging occasion via Charge myHyundai, the equivalent amount of energy generated is fed back into the grid as green electricity.

Green energy suppliers generate zero-emission energy using natural resources such as wind or solar power, which is then converted into electric energy. An independent registry authenticates the green origin of each unit of power produced, measured in MWh, by issuing a GO certificate.

In partnership with Digital Charging Solutions (DCS), Charge myHyundai gives drivers access to one of the world’s largest public charging networks with more than 300,000 charge points across 29 European countries. Users of the pan-European integrated public charging service have access to charge points from all the main operators via a single platform for simpler and easier use.

Charge myHyundai users can access charging stations conveniently with the Charge myHyundai charging card or the Charge myHyundai app. No additional contracts with other providers are necessary, as payments are made via a single monthly invoice.

An additional benefit of Charge myHyundai is access to IONITY, a pan-European integrated public charging service with more than 1,600 high-power charge points across 24 European countries within the IONITY network. The high-speed 350 kW chargers support IONIQ 5’s ultra-fast charging. Therefore, Charge myHyundai enables an easy and convenient charging experience for all drivers that will now be enhanced by green charging.

Charge myHyundai is available to Hyundai customers who drive BEV and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models, including IONIQ 5, KONA Electric, IONIQ Electric, TUCSON Plug-in Hybrid, SANTA FE Plug-in Hybrid and IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid.

Charge myHyundai is currently available in 15 European markets: Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.