Chevron to acquire Renewable Energy Group in $3.15B cash deal to boost renewable fuels position

Chevron Corporation and Renewable Energy Group announced a definitive agreement under which Chevron will acquire the outstanding shares of REG in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.15 billion, or $61.50 per share.

The acquisition combines REG’s growing renewable fuels production and leading feedstock capabilities with Chevron’s large manufacturing, distribution and commercial marketing position.





REG was a founder of the renewable fuels industry and has been a leading innovator ever since. Together, we can grow more quickly and efficiently than either could on its own. —Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth

The transaction is expected to accelerate progress toward Chevron’s goal to grow renewable fuels production capacity to 100,000 barrels per day by 2030 and brings additional feedstock supplies and pre-treatment facilities. After closing of the acquisition, Chevron’s renewable fuels business, Renewable Fuels - REG, will be headquartered in Ames, Iowa. In addition, REG president & CEO CJ Warner is expected to join Chevron’s Board of Directors.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to Chevron earnings in the first year after closing and accretive to free cash flow after start-up of REG’s Geismar expansion.

Transaction details. The acquisition consideration is 100% cash. Total enterprise value of $2.75 billion includes a net cash position around $400 million greater than debt.

The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2022. The acquisition is subject to REG shareholder approval. It is also subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The transaction price represents a premium of around 57% on a 30-day average based on closing stock prices on 25 February 2022.