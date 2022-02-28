Hyundai Motor and Shell expand collaboration on clean mobility and carbon reduction; EV charging and hydrogen

Hyundai Motor Company and Shell are embarking on a new strategic collaboration to explore ways to offer lower carbon emissions products and services and to reduce emissions across their operations.

Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, and Huibert Vigeveno, Shell’s Downstream Director, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in a ceremony held at Hyundai Motor America headquarters in Fountain Valley, California.

The MOU builds on a strong foundation of several years of collaboration and will draw on the companies’ expertise in electric vehicle (EV) charging, hydrogen, low-carbon energy solutions and digital technology as potential opportunities for both companies to reduce carbon emissions.

Areas of focus for the two companies will include: