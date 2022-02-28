Isuzu, Hino and Toyota to accelerate bus electrification efforts

Isuzu Motors, Hino Motors and Toyota Motor plan to strengthen their efforts to electrify buses. In collaboration with Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies, which works to solve social issues through the spread of CASE technologies, the three companies will expand their lineup to increase customer options and reduce vehicle cost, in addition to popularizing practical and sustainable electric vehicles.

Isuzu and Hino to begin production of BEV flat-floor route buses in FY2024. Isuzu and Hino plan to begin production of battery-electric vehicle (BEV) flat-floor route buses in 2024 at Isuzu-Hino joint venture J-Bus Ltd.

Isuzu and Hino have been collaborating in the bus business since 2002 and have been precisely responding to the requirements of bus operators in Japan. Recent rapid moves toward carbon neutrality are heightening the need for zero-emission route buses, and Isuzu and Hino intend to respond to that need.

The BEV flat-floor route bus planned for production start in FY2024 will be developed by Isuzu, and the adoption of a BEV powertrain, which will provide zero CO 2 emissions during vehicle use, is aimed at contributing to the realization of a decarbonized society. Also, toward achieving zero onboard accidents, by taking advantage of the freedom of layout afforded by BEVs, the flat-floor area of the bus's interior can be greatly expanded compared to conventional non-step buses, significantly improving travel safety.

Isuzu, Hino, and Toyota to begin study for the planning and development of next-generation FCEV route bus. Additionally, Isuzu, Hino, and Toyota have agreed to begin studying the planning and development of next-generation fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) route bus based on the BEV flat-floor route bus to be produced from FY2024.

The next-generation FCEV route bus will combine the platform of the BEV flat-floor route bus scheduled for launch in FY 2024, with Toyota’s fully developed fuel cell system found in the Toyota Mirai and the SORA fuel cell bus.

By sharing the same components between BEVs and FCEVs, Isuzu, Hino, and Toyota aim to significantly reduce costs, and by adopting new-generation fuel cell stacks and utilizing Toyota and Hino’s FCEV bus development know-how to date, they aim to provide longer-life, higher-added-value electrified vehicles.