Panasonic to begin production of 4680 Li-ion cells for EVs in FY 2023

Panasonic Corporation announced that its Energy Company will establish a production facility at its Wakayama Factory in western Japan to manufacture new, large 4680 (46 millimeters wide and 80 millimeters tall) cylindrical lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

Tesla unveiled a 4680-format prototype cell in 2020. This next-generation cell features a cylinder more than twice the diameter of the 2170—and a capacity about five times as large. (Earlier post.) Since then, battery makers have been working been working on production versions of a 4680-format cell (e.g.earlier post).

Panasonic unveiled its 4680 cell last October.





Panasonic saiys it is developing a the high-capacity 4680 in multiple locations within Japan. The company will progressively develop production capabilities in preparation for the full rollout.

Along with structural improvements, two additional production lines as well as utility facilities will be established at the Wakayama Factory, and productivity verification and mass production of the 4680 cells are set to begin in the fiscal year ending in March 2024—i.e, FY 2023 (1 April 2023 - 31 March 2024).