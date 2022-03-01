Automakers and suppliers part of DOE Better Climate Challenge
01 March 2022
The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced a commitment from more than 90 companies and organizations to reduce their Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 through DOE’s Better Climate Challenge. This national public-private partnership calls on organizations across the country to set portfolio-wide greenhouse gas reduction targets and share their innovative solutions and best practices with partners and across industries.
DOE will provide technical assistance and convene peer-to-peer exchanges to facilitate solution sharing across facilities and fleets.
Any organization with a portfolio of buildings/plants/housing in the US is welcome to join. Among the inaugural partners in the Better Climate Challenge are vehicle makers and suppliers, including:
|Company
|Commitment
|GHG reduction
|Energy Intensity reduction
|Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems
|Minimum 50%
|25%
|BorgWarner
|Minimum 50%
|35%
|Cleveland-Cliffs
|25%
|10%
|Cummins
|50%
|Min 12%
|Ford Motor
|50%
|10%
30% in Water Intensity
|General Motors
|Min 50%
|25%
|Harley Davidson
|50%
|25%
|Johnson Controls
|55
|25%
|Lear
|50%
|10%
|Nissan North America
|Min 50%
|15%
15% in Water Intensity
|Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America
|Min 50%
|20%
20% in Water Intensity
|Volvo Group North America
|50%
|25%
Participants in the Challenge will make available portfolio-wide energy performance and scope 1 and 2 emissions data through ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager and/or a data collection spreadsheet. They will report data annually for the duration of the 10-year challenge.
