Automakers and suppliers part of DOE Better Climate Challenge

01 March 2022

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced a commitment from more than 90 companies and organizations to reduce their Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 through DOE’s Better Climate Challenge. This national public-private partnership calls on organizations across the country to set portfolio-wide greenhouse gas reduction targets and share their innovative solutions and best practices with partners and across industries.

DOE will provide technical assistance and convene peer-to-peer exchanges to facilitate solution sharing across facilities and fleets.

Any organization with a portfolio of buildings/plants/housing in the US is welcome to join. Among the inaugural partners in the Better Climate Challenge are vehicle makers and suppliers, including:

Company Commitment
GHG reduction Energy Intensity reduction
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems Minimum 50% 25%
BorgWarner Minimum 50% 35%
Cleveland-Cliffs 25% 10%
Cummins 50% Min 12%
Ford Motor 50% 10%
30% in Water Intensity
General Motors Min 50% 25%
Harley Davidson 50% 25%
Johnson Controls 55 25%
Lear 50% 10%
Nissan North America Min 50% 15%
15% in Water Intensity
Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America Min 50% 20%
20% in Water Intensity
Volvo Group North America 50% 25%

Participants in the Challenge will make available portfolio-wide energy performance and scope 1 and 2 emissions data through ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager and/or a data collection spreadsheet. They will report data annually for the duration of the 10-year challenge.

