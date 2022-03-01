Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Equinor to start exiting from joint ventures in Russia
DOE: light-duty plug-in electrified vehicle sales in US nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021

Li-Metal and Blue Solutions sign joint development and commercialization agreement to advance development of next-generation batteries

01 March 2022

Li-Metal Corp., a developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies, has signed a Joint Development and Commercialization Agreement (JD/CA) with Bolloré subsidiary Blue Solutions, the largest producer of solid-state lithium metal batteries.

The JD/CA will help advance the development of Li-Metal’s high-performance low-cost lithium metal anode technologies and Blue Solutions’ solid-state batteries to be used in passenger electric vehicles (EVs). The JD/CA marks a strategic milestone for Li-Metal as it moves toward product testing and qualification, ensuring the adoption of its anode technologies in next-generation batteries.

Blue Solutions is the only manufacturer in the market today producing and selling an all-solid-state lithium metal battery for real-life applications running on every continent, and this JD/CA will further enable Li-Metal to pioneer lithium metal anode technologies in next-generation batteries for the EV industry.

The partnership combines Li-Metal’s high-performance low-cost sustainable lithium anode technologies with the know-how of a proven solid-state battery producer, and together, we will develop next-generation battery anodes that are more cost-effective, have increased performance and are more environmentally sustainable.

—Maciej Jastrzebski, Li-Metal co-founder and CEO

Existing commercial lithium metal production uses the electrolysis of a molten mixture of lithium chloride (45%) and potassium chloride (55%) at 400–450 °C in a low-carbon steel container suspended in a refractory brick chamber, which serves as the negative electrode in the electrolysis cell. The molten salt electrolysis of the chloride mixture is both capital- and energy-intensive, and can be environmentally damaging.

Li-Metal’s patent-pending production process replaces lithium chloride as a raw material with widely-available lithium carbonate—significantly lowering the environmental footprint and cost of lithium metal production.

The successful collaboration between Li-Metal and Blue Solutions is expected to be followed by the construction and operation of a full-scale anode plant, initially capable of producing between 100-300 MWh of anode materials per year in 2023, bringing the Li-Metal closer to commercial readiness.

Blue Solutions develops and produces batteries based on its own unique Lithium Metal Polymer (LMP) technology. Over more than 20 years of R&D and building on its expertise in ultrafine papers, plastic films and capacitors, the Group has developed all-solid-state cells and batteries. These batteries are able to satisfy the requirements of a number of markets and provide viable answers to the two main challenges of the energy transition: the development of clean transport and the smart management of energy.

Posted on 01 March 2022 in Batteries, Manufacturing, Market Background, Materials | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)