DOE: light-duty plug-in electrified vehicle sales in US nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021

Sales of new light-duty plug-in electric vehicles, including all-electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), nearly doubled from 308,000 in 2020 to 608,000 in 2021, according to data gathered by the US Department of Energy (DOE).





Data: DOE

EV sales accounted for 73% of all plug-in electric vehicle sales in 2021. EV sales grew by 85% from 2020 to 2021, while sales of PHEVs more than doubled, with an increase of 138% over the previous year.

The rapid growth in plug-in electric vehicle sales from 2020 to 2021 is remarkable in the context of overall light-duty vehicle sales, which increased by only 3% during the same period.

A total of 53,465 plug-in vehicles (41,125 BEVs and 12,340 PHEVs) were sold during January 2022 in the United States, up 64.2% from the sales in January 2021. PEVs captured 5.39% of total LDV sales in this month.