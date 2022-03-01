Shell intends to exit equity partnerships held with Gazprom entities

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
01 March 2022

The Board of Shell announced its intention to exit its joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture. Shell also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security.

Our decision to exit is one we take with conviction. We cannot—and we will not—stand by. Our immediate focus is the safety of our people in Ukraine and supporting our people in Russia. In discussion with governments around the world, we will also work through the detailed business implications, including the importance of secure energy supplies to Europe and other markets, in compliance with relevant sanctions.

—Shell’s CEO, Ben van Beurden

Shell’s staff in Ukraine and other countries has been working together to manage the company’s response to the crisis locally. Shell will also work with aid partners and humanitarian agencies to help in the relief effort.

At the end of 2021, Shell had around $3 billion in non-current assets in these ventures in Russia. The decision to start the process of exiting joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities will impact the book value of Shell’s Russia assets and lead to impairments.

Posted on 01 March 2022 in Market Background, Russia

