Ford suspending JV operations in Russia

02 March 2022

Ford announced that it is suspending JV operations in Russia, effective immediately, until further notice. In recent years, Ford has significantly wound down its Russian operations, which now focus exclusively on commercial van manufacturing and Russian sales through a minority interest in the Sollers Ford joint venture.

As part of the global community, Ford is deeply concerned about the invasion of Ukraine and the resultant threats to peace and stability. The situation has compelled us to reassess our operations in Russia.

—Ford Motor statement

The company noted that while it has no significant operations in Ukraine, it does have a strong contingent of Ukrainian nationals working at Ford around the world. The company said it will continue to support them through this time.

Ford Fund is also making a $100,000 donation to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund for humanitarian aid to assist Ukrainian citizens and families who have been displaced during this crisis.

Other automakers without operations in Russia have suspended vehicle deliveries to that country, including GM, Volvo and Volkswagen.

