California HVIP to re-open to voucher requests 30 March for FY21-22; total of $569.5M for FY21-22

California’s HVIP (Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project) will re-open to voucher requests for standard HVIP funds at 10 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, 30 March 2022. For FY21-22, $196.6 million is available for standard HVIP voucher requests.

Additionally, the following set-aside funds will also become available at the same date and time:

$65.5 million for public transit buses Approximately $46 million for class 8 tractors performing drayage operations $122 million for the Public School Bus Set-Aside for Small and Medium Air Districts

School bus requests that are not part of the school bus set-aside will be funded out of standard HVIP starting on 30 March. If set-aside funds are fully requested in any of these three set-aside categories, HVIP will continue to allow standard voucher requests for these categories pending funding availability.

An additional set-aside, the Innovative Small E-Fleets (ISEF) program, is set to open later this spring with $23.4 million.

HVIP is allocated a total of $569.5 million for FY21-22. The available funding to be released in March accounts for nearly $60 million of early action funds already released in wave 3 of HVIP funding in 2021, voucher requests on the existing drayage waitlist, and administrative funding. ​​​

The 30 March 30 opening date and all implementation details are contingent on the release of the FY21-22 Implementation Manual (IM) by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

If the dollar value of all requests received for standard HVIP funds during the first 24 hours that HVIP is open is greater than the amount of available funds, funding will be assigned using a randomization process.

After the first 24 hours, requests are first-come, first served. Requests for vehicles domiciled in Disadvantaged Communities will be prioritized first in the randomization.

If demand for the drayage and/or transit set-asides exceeds available funds in the first 24 hours, requests will be randomized within each separate vehicle cohort. The other set-asides will not be randomized.

Funding will not be released in “waves” throughout the project year.