Stellantis aims for 100% BEV sales in Europe, 50% in US by 2030

Stellantis N.V. unveiled “Dare Forward 2030”, its strategic plan for the coming decade. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said that the company is targeting global battery-electric vehicle sales of 5 million units in 2030, reaching 100% of passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger cars and light-duty trucks in the United States.

Stellantis plans to have more than 75 BEVs, including the Jeep brand’s first 100% battery-electric SUV launching in early 2023, followed by the Ram ProMaster BEV later in 2023 and the Ram 1500 BEV pickup truck in 2024.









Images of first electric Jeep

For the US, Stellantis is planning a specific product offensive of more than 25 all-new BEVs.

Stellantis will increase planned battery capacity by 140 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to approximately 400 GWh. The company also plans to expand hydrogen fuel cell technology to large vans in 2024 with the first US offering in 2025; further expansion to heavy-duty trucks will come.

The company also plans a 50% carbon emissions reduction by 2030, compared with 2021 metrics, on the way to carbon net zero by 2038.

On the financial side, Stellantis says it will manage the transition period toward electrification while delivering double-digit Adjusted Operating Income (AOI) margins and maximizing shareholder value.

Net Revenues are to double to €300 billion by 2030 while sustaining double-digit AOI margin through the entire plan period.