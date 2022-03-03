Audi FAW NEV Company to begin construction of new EV plant; 150k EVs per year

Audi FAW NEV Company Ltd.—the first cooperation company with a majority interest held by Audi in China—is set too begin construction on its new EV plant in Changchun, following approval by the Chinese authorities. The new plant in Changchun will be the first production site in China where only all-electric Audi models roll of the line.

Three models are initially slated for production at the site on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) codeveloped with Porsche. The first cars to roll off the line will be an electric SUV and an e-limousine.

With an annual capacity of more than 150,000 cars, the factory will play a central role in the continued electrification of Audi’s product portfolio for the Chinese market.

On an area of approximately 150 hectares, the plant for fully electric Audi models will be constructed by the end of 2024.

As the newest Audi production site, the plant will set new standards in digitalization, efficiency, and sustainability. By setting up the new Audi FAW NEV Company, we will bring a fresh charge to e-mobility in China. —Jürgen Unser, President of Audi China

A completely new IT architecture will be put into place to network all site processes. The cross-site environmental program Mission:Zero sets the parameters for sustainability, ensuring production at the Changchun site will be CO 2 -neutral and fully connected.

Production areas at the plant will include a press shop, body construction, paint shop, and final assembly line in addition to an in-house battery assembly. The first buildings will be erected in Changchun when the frost period ends.