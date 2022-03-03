Ford splitting auto business into two distinct entities: Ford Blue and Ford Model e

Ford is continuing to transform its global automotive business, accelerating the development and scaling of electric, connected vehicles, while leveraging its nameplates to strengthen operating performance and take full advantage of engineering and industrial capabilities. Ford is forming two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses: Ford Blue and Ford Model e.





The creation of Ford Model e was informed by the success of small, mission-driven Ford teams that developed the Ford GT, Mustang Mach-E SUV and F-150 Lightning pickup as well as Ford’s dedicated EV division in China.

Ford Model e will be Ford’s center of innovation and growth, a team of the world’s best software, electrical and automotive talent turned loose to create truly incredible electric vehicles and digital experiences for new generations of Ford customers. Ford Blue’s mission is to deliver a more profitable and vibrant ICE business, strengthen our successful and iconic vehicle families and earn greater loyalty by delivering incredible service and experiences. It’s about harnessing a century of hardware mastery to help build the future. This team will be hellbent on delivering leading quality, attacking waste in every corner of the business, maximizing cash flow and optimizing our industrial footprint. —Ford President and CEO Jim Farley

Ford Model e and Ford Blue will be run as distinct businesses, but also support each other—as well as Ford Pro, which is dedicated to delivering a one-stop shop for commercial and government customers with a range of conventional and electric vehicles and a full suite of software, charging, financing, services and support on Ford and non-Ford products. Ford Model e and Ford Blue will also support Ford Drive mobility.

Ford Model e will:

Attract and retain the best software, engineering, design and UX talent and perfect new technologies and concepts that can be applied across the Ford enterprise;

Embrace a clean-sheet approach to designing, launching and scaling breakthrough, high-volume electric and connected products and services for retail, commercial and shared mobility;

Develop the key technologies and capabilities—such as EV platforms, batteries, e-motors, inverters, charging and recycling—to create ground-up, breakthrough electric vehicles; and

Create the software platforms and fully networked vehicle architectures to support delightful, always-on and ever-improving vehicles and experiences.

Ford Model e also will lead on creating an exciting new shopping, buying and ownership experience for its future electric vehicle customers that includes simple, intuitive e-commerce platforms, transparent pricing and personalized customer support from Ford ambassadors. Ford Blue will adapt these best practices to enhance the experience of its ICE customers.

Ford Blue will exercise Ford’s deep automotive expertise to:

Strengthen the iconic Ford vehicles customers love, such as F-Series, Ranger and Maverick trucks, Bronco and Explorer SUVs, and Mustang, with investments in new models, derivatives, experiences and services;

Help customers fulfill their passions and daily lives with tailored brand and vehicle experiences, from off-roading to performance to family activities, especially for those situations when ICE capabilities are required;

Deliver new, connected, personalized and always-on experiences for customers powered by Ford Model e’s software and embedded systems;

Make industry-leading quality and exceptional service a reason to choose and stay with Ford;

Root out waste and dramatically reduce product, manufacturing and quality costs; and

Support Ford Model e and Ford Pro through proven, global-scale engineering, purchasing, manufacturing, and vehicle test and development capabilities for world-class safety, ride and handling, quiet and comfort, and durability.

Ford reaffirms guidance for 2022 of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion in company adjusted EBIT. The high end of the range equates to a margin of 8% which, if achieved, would be one year earlier than the company’s previous target. With these changes announced today, Ford is raising its longer-term operating and financial targets, including:

Company adjusted EBIT margin of 10% by 2026, a 270-basis-point increase over 2021– driven by higher volumes, improvement in the cost of EVs, and a significant decline in ICE structural costs of up to $3 billion.

More than 2 million electric vehicles produced annually by 2026, representing about one-third of Ford’s global volume, rising to half by 2030, capturing with EVs the same, or even greater, market shares in vehicle segments where Ford already leads.

In addition, Ford expects to spend $5 billion on EVs in 2022, including capital expenditures, expense and direct investments, a two-fold increase over 2021.

Ford reiterated its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and to use 100% local, renewable electricity in all of its manufacturing operations by 2035.

With the creation of Ford Blue and Ford Model e, Ford is announcing several leadership appointments. Farley will serve as president of Ford Model e, in addition to his role as president and CEO of Ford Motor Company.

Doug Field will lead Ford Model e’s product creation as chief EV and digital systems officer. He will also lead the development of software and embedded systems for all of Ford. Marin Gjaja will be Model e’s chief customer officer, heading the division’s go-to-market, customer experience and new business initiatives.

Kumar Galhotra will serve as president of Ford Blue.