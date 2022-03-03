Honeywell develops new catalyst-coated membranes for more efficient and lower cost green hydrogen production

Honeywell has developed new catalyst-coated membrane (CCMs) technology for green hydrogen production and will further test the technology with electrolyzer manufacturers. Green hydrogen, which is produced using an electrolyzer powered by renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, is expected to play an important role in the energy transition in coming decades with overall hydrogen demand expected to grow 5-7x over the next 30 years according to the Hydrogen Council.

The new Honeywell technology focuses on CCMs for Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers and Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolyzers.





Honeywell’s latest CCMs have been shown in lab testing to enable higher electrolyzer efficiency and higher electric current density enabled by a breakthrough proprietary high ionic conductivity membrane and high activity catalyst. This is projected to provide a 25% reduction in electrolyzer stack cost, based on a PEM water electrolysis system using renewable power to produce 2,300 MT H 2 /y with 5,000 operating hours/y.

Honeywell’s Green Hydrogen program leverages decades of R&D and manufacturing experience in developing and manufacturing membranes and catalysts for gas processing, refining, steel, and petrochemical industries, as well as the experience in the most recent development of novel membranes for battery and power applications.

Honeywell has been providing hydrogen processing solutions for more than 50 years. The first industrial application of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) went on stream in 1966. Today, more than 1,000 Honeywell UOP PSA systems have been designed, fabricated, and delivered worldwide, representing about 25 million Nm³/h of pure hydrogen produced.