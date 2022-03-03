Siemens Energy secures 50 MW electrolyzer order from European Energy for first large-scale eMethanol project

European Energy, a Danish developer and operator of green energy projects, has ordered a 50 MW electrolyzer from Siemens Energy for use in developing the first large-scale commercial e-Methanol production facility.

The plan is that the plant will be built in Kassø, located west of Aabenraa in the South of Denmark, near the German border. Through the nearby 300 MW solar park of Kassø, developed by European Energy, the project will have access to the low-cost renewable electricity needed to produce cost-effective e-Fuel. End users of the e-Methanol will be the shipping company Maersk and the fuel retailer Circle K among others.





The project secures the e-Methanol supply for Maersk’s first e-Methanol-driven container vessel, and thus demarks the starting point into CO 2 -neutral shipping in large-scale. Start of commercial methanol production is planned for second half of 2023.

Siemens Energy will design, supply and commission the electrolysis system consisting of three full arrays of its latest and most powerful line of PEM (proton exchange membrane) electrolysis products including transformers, rectifiers, distributed control system (DCS) plus the equipment to produce demineralized water.

European Energy is the owner of the project and will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction, as well as for the operation of the facility.

We are pleased to place this important order of what is believed to be the first large-scale commercial Power-to-X-project of its kind in the world. This is a crucial moment in the green transition as we move forward with the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors such as the shipping industry, and we trust that Siemens Energy outstanding know-how of electrolyzers will become a strong foundation to expand our business of delivering sustainable fuels to the world. —Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy

The global shipping consumes around 3,050 terawatt hours (TWh) of the worldwide final energy consumption. For comparison: This is more than five times the total electricity consumption of Germany. As nearly all is based on fossil fuels, mainly bunker oil, the shipping sector emits about 1,000 million tons of CO 2 per year, about 13% of the greenhouse gas emissions from global transport.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has already committed the shipping sector to halve greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 (based on 2008 level) to meet Paris Agreement targets. Measures are new logistics approaches, increased efficiency, speed/power reductions and—as the most effective pathway—the application of sustainable fuels, i.e. largely carbon-neutral electricity-based fuels (e-Fuels), for propulsion.