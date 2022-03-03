VinFast and Pininfarina detail designs of VF 8 and VF 9 EVs

At Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona, Vietnam-based VinFast and Pininfarina illustrated the details of the interior and exterior design of their electric vehicles, VF 8 and VF 9. These two EV models are expected to be launched throughout the global market by the middle of 2022.

In collaboration with Pininfarina, the world-renowned design studio, VinFast’s electric SUVs have been designed to offer impressive and stylish appearances while creating smarter and safer driving experiences.

In terms of exterior, Pininfarina utilized a modern design language to optimize aerodynamics and reduce energy consumption, while embracing the importance of aesthetics to promote the unique personalities of the vehicles. In combining the curves of sports cars, elongated lines typical of executive sedans, and the bold height and sharp profiles of SUVs, Pininfarina created unique identities and distinctive personalities for VF 8 and VF 9.





The VF 8 and VF 9 are equipped with a large 15.6-inch touchscreen in the center console that minimizes the number of physical buttons while simplifying the interface. With the intuitive support of the high-resolution screen, drivers and passengers can easily navigate and enjoy a comprehensive driving experience on every journey.

The full-color Heads-Up Display (HUD) technology projects onto the windshield to provide smart solutions that track the vehicle’s essential information while ensuring the drivers keep their eyes on the road.

Strongly committed to a sustainable future, VinFast is researching the application of eco-friendly materials, such as Eco-leatherette, for production in the interior cabin soon. VinFast also proactively applies multiple solutions that help reduce water waste and chemical emissions. Its battery strategy is also designed and managed with a total recycling solution that minimizes environmental impacts and encourages sustainability.

The VF 8 and VF 9 were introduced to the global audience at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. Reservations, announced at CES 2022, are taking place from until the end of 5 April 2022. During this time, customers who complete a €150 deposit enter the exclusive VinFirst - “Pioneer’s Gratitude to Pioneers” program, which offers perks, including an e-voucher worth €2,500 towards the purchase of a VF 8 and €4,200 towards the purchase of a VF 9, one free ADAS & Smart Services package, one free portable charger, a tree planted in the participant’s name, and more.

Established in 2017, VinFast owns an automotive manufacturing complex that features up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.