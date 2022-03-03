Volvo Cars sales down 17.2% in February, share of electrified cars increased to 33%

Volvo Cars reported sales of 42,067 cars in February, a decline by 17.2% compared with the same month last year. Sales of Volvo Cars’ Recharge models made up for 33.0% of all Volvo cars sold globally during the month. Sales of fully electric cars increased by 229.5% compared with the same month last year and made up 7.9% of total sales.

In the first two months of the year, Volvo Cars sold 89,628 cars, a decline by 18.8% compared with the same period last year. Recharge sales increased by 7.0% in the first two months of the year, compared with the same period last year, accounting for 32.3% of total sales. Fully electric cars increased by 174.9% and made up 7.2% of total sales during the period.

European sales in February fell 18.6% to 19,512 cars sold, with Recharge models making up more than half of total European sales during the month. In the first two months of the year, Volvo Cars sold 38,203 cars in Europe, down 21.8% compared with the same period last year.

In China, sales declined by 13.8% to 8,691 cars in February. In the first two months of the year, Volvo Cars sold 23,320 cars in China, a decline of 20.3% compared with the same period last year.

US sales reached 6,219 cars in February, down 32.1% compared with the same month last year. In the first two months of the year, Volvo Cars sold 13,329 cars in the US, down 23.0% compared with the same period last year.

In February 2022, the XC60 was the company’s top selling model with 13,503 cars (2021: 14,463 units), followed by the XC40 with 12,611 cars (2021: 15,818 units) and the XC90 with sales of 5,582 cars (2021: 6,808 units).

Volvo Cars said that as the supply chain constraints continue to slowly ease, production is improving month over month. The company is approaching its year-ago production levels, which is still below ambition. Production volumes will typically impact retail deliveries with a delay of 2-3 months.

Supply shortages will remain a constraining factor for Volvo Cars and the auto industry. The escalating military conflict in Ukraine may have a negative impact on the supply chain as military conflicts cause disturbances to transport and economic activity in surrounding regions. The company is carefully monitoring the situation.