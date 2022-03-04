Mack Trucks introduces next-generation Mack LR Electric with improved range and capacity

Mack Trucks announced that its next generation Mack LR Electric battery-electric vehicle (BEV) is now available for order. Mack began serial production of the LR Electric in 2021 at its Lehigh Valley Operations facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where all Class 8 Mack vehicles for North America and export are assembled. (Earlier post.)

The next-generation LR Electric features 42% more energy and a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity offering an increased range. Featuring twin electric motors, the Mack LR Electric offers 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb-ft (5,492 N·m) of peak output torque from zero RPM. The LR Electric has a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission, Mack mRIDE suspension and Mack’s proprietary S462R 46,000-pound rear axles.

Easily identifiable by a copper-colored Bulldog on the cab denoting the electric drivetrain, the LR Electric’s vehicle propulsion is offered through four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries that are charged though a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system.

The four batteries also provide all power for every onboard accessory, driven through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.

Mack continues to make investments in e-mobility, and we are pleased that this next generation LR Electric further improves our offering. Our dealers also are becoming EV certified, so customers will have the same level of service and support they have come to expect from Mack and its extensive dealer network. —Scott Barraclough, Mack senior product manager of e-mobility

Mack has EV-certified dealers in California, Idaho and Montreal, Québec, and many more are working toward achieving EV Certification status. Mack and Mack Financial Services also recently announced the Mack Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) program to help customers better manage the purchase process for the Mack LR Electric model, and Mack also is partnering with all body builders.

VaaS includes the vehicle chassis, the refuse body, applicable taxes and a comprehensive vehicle protection plan—the Mack Ultra Service Agreement. Qualified customers have the option to bundle a charger and associated installation costs into a single invoice, an all-inclusive offer that is unique in the industry. VaaS is offered as a five-year lease with single monthly payments and the option to renew.

The Mack Ultra Service Agreement includes all preventive and corrective maintenance, excluding accidental repairs, Mack GuardDog Connect uptime services, roadside assistance, battery monitoring and an industry-leading battery performance guarantee. GuardDog Connect monitors vehicle systems, including battery health and performance and checks for fault codes and defects reported by the battery and electric components of the energy storage system.

When a critical fault code is detected, Mack GuardDog Connect proactively contacts Mack OneCall agents at the Uptime Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. OneCall agents support Mack customers by coordinating repairs and service with the Mack dealer network during planned and unplanned service events.