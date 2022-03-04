Volkswagen and Toyota stop production of vehicles in Russia

Against the background of the Russian attack on Ukraine and the resulting consequences, the Group Board of Management of Volkswagen AG has decided to stop the production of vehicles in Russia until further notice. This decision applies to the Russian production sites in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod.

Vehicle exports to Russia will also be stopped with immediate effect.

With the extensive interruption of business activities in Russia, the Executive Board is reviewing the consequences from the overall situation.

Toyota Motor Russia will stop production at its St-Petersburg plant (manufacturing RAV4 and Camry models for the Russian market mainly) and has stopped imports of vehicles, until further notice, due to supply chain disruptions.

Toyota in Ukraine (sales and after sales operations; 37 retail locations) stopped all activities as of 24 February.

Toyota said it is also monitoring global developments and will make necessary decisions as required.