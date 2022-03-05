Volvo Cars introduces new single-motor C40 Recharge variant

Volvo Cars is introducing a range of updates to its entire car line-up, the most prominent of which is an exterior refresh of its fully electric XC40 Recharge. The company also unveiled a single electric motor variant of the pure electric C40 Recharge.





C40 Recharge

The new front-wheel drive single-motor C40 expands the company’s range of fully electric variants to four, further paving the way towards its ambition of selling only fully electric cars by 2030.

The single-motor C40 Recharge comes with a 69 kWh battery and an anticipated range of up to 434 km (270 miles) on a single charge under the WLTP drive cycle. The battery can charge from 10 to 80% of capacity in approximately 32 minutes on a fast-charging system.

The new C40 and XC40 variants, along with all other new Volvo Cars’ models, will be available through an updated offer concept, designed to make the online ordering process of Volvo cars easier and more convenient. Volvo customers will now be able to choose between different equipment levels and select the options that best suit their personal needs. The new offer structure reflects Volvo Cars’ ambitions to increase price transparency, as well as reduce complexity in its model offering by focusing on attractive pre-selected variants.

A new front bumper and a frameless grille plate keep the all-electric XC40 Recharge visually in sync with the Volvo C40 Recharge, aligning the two cars that symbolize Volvo Cars’ electrification journey.

The signature Thor’s Hammer headlights are augmented with state-of-the-art pixel LED light technology, enabling them to automatically adapt to traffic in front and efficiently light up the road ahead without dazzling other drivers.