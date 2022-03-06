Northvolt to build 100 GWh/year cathode material plant in Sweden; reusing shuttered pulp and paper mill

Northvolt and Stora Enso recently signed a letter of intent on a purchase of the Kvarnsveden Mill and the surrounding industrial area in Borlänge, Sweden. Northvolt will develop the site into a manufacturing plant for active material and battery cells, reusing and refurbishing much of the existing facilities and site infrastructure.

The factory is expected to start the first part of its operations in late 2024 and will employ up to 1,000 people, utilizing 100% clean energy from the region. Fully built out, the site will have a potential annual production capacity of more than 100 GWh of cathode material, which will enable cell assembly at multiple Northvolt facilities. The site will also feature cell production.

Since Northvolt’s founding, we have focused on circular battery production, but this is the first time we will reuse an entire production site. With its access to energy, industrial water and the broad production know-how in the region, Kvarnsveden is an optimal site for a gigafactory. We are thrilled to be able to open a new chapter in Borlänge’s history as a global industrial hub. —Peter Carlsson, Co-Founder and CEO of Northvolt





Founded in 1900, the mill produced pulp and paper for more than 120 years until its closure in 2021, laying off more than 400 people. The agreement is the result of an effort by Stora Enso to find the best long-term solution for its former employees and the city of Borlänge. Key managers from the Kvarnsveden site will stay on during a transfer period to best utilize the current infrastructure and enable a swift transformation.

The project advances Northvolt on its mission to deliver the world’s greenest lithium-ion battery and establish a sustainable supply of batteries to enable the decarbonization of society. The factory will play a key role in fulfilling more than $50 billion in orders from key customers—including BMW, Fluence, Scania, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars and Polestar—and joins a wider European production network of facilities being developed together with partners in Sweden, Norway, Poland, Germany and Portugal.