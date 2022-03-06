Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Ford, U Mich study finds greater greenhouse gas reductions for pickup truck electrification than for other light-duty vehicles
Northvolt to build 100 GWh/year cathode material plant in Sweden; reusing shuttered pulp and paper mill

TotalEnergies begins producing sustainable aviation fuel at its Normandy platform

06 March 2022

France-based global energy company TotalEnergies’ Normandy platform has successfully started production of sustainable aviation fuel1 (SAF). This new site complements the biojet fuel production capacities of La Mède biorefinery (Bouches-du-Rhône) and the Oudalle plant (Seine-Maritime).

This move enables TotalEnergies to meet demand from its customers and respond to French legislation, which calls for aircraft to use at least 1% SAF effective 1 January 2022.

TotalEnergies will also produce SAF at its Grandpuits zero-crude platform southeast of Paris starting in 2024.

TotalEnergies has been involved in numerous sustainable aviation fuel initiatives since 2014. Involvement in SAF moved into a higher gear in 2021 with several firsts in France—including the first delivery of SAF to Charles de Gaulle airport and first permanent SAF supply at Le Bourget—and worldwide, with the first 100% SAF-powered flight of an Airbus helicopter with a Safran engine in Marignane and of an Airbus A319Neo in Toulouse.

Each year, the Normandy platform in northwestern France, comprising a refinery and a petrochemical plant, converts 12 million metric tons of crude oil into some 200 products, including gasoline, diesel, kerosene, lubricating oils and plastic pellets. The refinery’s output represents 12% of France’s total refining capacity and the petrochemicals plant accounts for 11% of plastics produced in France. Products from the Normandy platform are sent to 60 countries worldwide.

Posted on 06 March 2022 in Aviation & Aerospace, Bio-hydrocarbons, Europe, Fuels | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)