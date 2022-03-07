Altair acquires Powersim to expand electronic system design technology into power electronics

Altair, a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), acquired Powersim, a provider of simulation and design tools for power electronics, including power supplies, motor drives, control systems, and microgrids. This acquisition expands Altair’s electronic system design technology into the domain of power electronics.

Powersim has established a powerful solution that has proven to reduce development costs and time-to-market for thousands of customers around the globe including major companies in the automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, and industrial applications sectors. The addition of Powersim’s technologies and experienced technical team, who has deep domain knowledge in power electronics, rounds out Altair's offerings for electric motor design and many other applications. —James R. Scapa, founder and CEO, Altair

This acquisition includes PSIM, Powersim’s flagship product for design and simulation of power electronics and motor drives. PSIM delivers simulation speed while producing accurate system-level results, empowers easy implementation including embedded code generation and seamless adoption in any environment, and provides robust system-level design and simulation for various industrial applications.





PSIM’s Design Verification Toolset provides Monte Carlo Analysis, Sensitivity Analysis, and Fault Analysis tools for design verification.

Powersim’s software will be integrated into Altair’s Electronic System Design suite with strong connections to: