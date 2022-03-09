Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Hino Trucks begins real world testing and validation of Allison’s next-gen e-axle in XL series heavy-duty trucks

09 March 2022

Hino Trucks has completed the vehicle integration, and commenced testing and validation of Allison Transmission’s next-generation eGen Power 100D fully electric axle in its XL series heavy duty battery electric vehicles (BEVs), as Hino progresses towards start of production.

The fully integrated eGen Power 100D features two electric motors, each capable of generating 454 kW of continuous power, with peak combined power of 652 kW. Wheel torque is 47,018 N·m.

The e-Axle integrates a two-speed gearbox within the central housing, enabling the high torque required to get heavy loads moving, while also offering the benefit of superior efficiency at cruise speed.

The eGen Power 100D supports a 10.4-tonne or 23,000-pound gross axle weight rating and includes differential lock functionality. The performance and efficiency advantages directly translate to wide-ranging duty-cycles and increased range capability, optimizing the economic value the e-Axles deliver to end users.

Posted on 09 March 2022 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty, Motors, Vehicle Systems | | Comments (0)

