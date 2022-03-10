Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
PG&E and GM to collaborate on vehicle-to-home pilot for EVs
Senators introduce bill to expand E15 sales, ban Russian petroleum products

EPA restores California’s authority to enforce greenhouse gas emission standards for cars and light trucks

10 March 2022

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reinstated California’s authority under the Clean Air Act to implement its own greenhouse gas (GHG) emission standards and zero emission vehicle (ZEV) sales mandate. This means that the Clean Air Act (CAA) waiver granted to California to implement its Advanced Clean Car (ACC) program in 2013 is back in force.

The ACC program is a package of state regulations that set emissions standards for criteria pollutants and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for light-duty vehicles and a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales mandate.

This action concludes the agency’s reconsideration of 2019’s Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Rule Part One: One National Program Rule (SAFE-1) by finding that the actions taken under the previous administration as a part of SAFE-1 were decided in error and are now entirely rescinded.

With the action, EPA is also withdrawing the SAFE-1 interpretation of the Clean Air Act that would prohibit other states from adopting the California GHG emission standards. As a result, other states may choose to adopt and enforce California’s GHG emission standards in lieu of the Federal standards, consistent with section 177 of the Clean Air Act.

Posted on 10 March 2022 in Climate Change, Emissions, Market Background, Regulations | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)