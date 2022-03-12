NYK completes concept design for Ammonia-Ready LNG-Fueled Vessel (ARLFV)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), MTI, and Elomatic Oy, a Finnish maritime consulting and engineering firm, have completed the development of a concept design for an ammonia-fuel ready LNG-fueled vessel (ARLFV) for the transition to a future marine fuel.

NYK and MTI have established the long-term target of net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for the NYK Group’s oceangoing businesses. To achieve this goal, the NYK Group has been expanding its fleet of LNG-fueled ships in response to the Group establishing the LNG-fueled vessel as a bridge solution to vessels propelled by future marine fuels such as ammonia or hydrogen.

In this project, which started in September 2021, the NYK Group and Elomatic started the development of a concept design for an ARLFV that can be converted efficiently from an LNG-fueled vessel to an ammonia-fueled vessel, based on the assumption that ammonia will become a next-generation marine fuel.

A concept design considers the specifications of a ship from the aspect of operations, including factors such as load capacity, voyage distance, ship speed, fuel capacity, etc. When an ARLFV is ordered from a shipbuilder in the future, this concept design can then be used.

During Phase 1 from September 2021 to the end of February 2022, the team designed an ARLFV to perform the functions of a pure car carrier and a post-panamax bulker. The designers mainly addressed the below issues, created the concept, and determined issues that are not yet technically feasible.

Material of the tank to be loaded

Placement of additional tanks for ammonia, which has a larger volume than LNG

Hull structure strength and stability due to the addition of tanks

A device that supplies ammonia to the main engine

Confirmation of rules such as ship classification rules for safe use of ammonia fuel, etc.

ARLFV concepts

During Phase 1.5, which will continue until June 2022, NYK and partners will design a similar concept for a capesize bulk carrier and a very large crude oil carrier. Furthermore, until the end of 2022 in Phase 2, they will proceed with the actual design of an ARLFV with a shipyard and marine manufacturers, reflecting the results obtained in the concept design, such as the optimal fuel-tank layout, ammonia-fuel supply device, and structural strength of the hull.





This project will be completed when the actual ship design is completed, Afterward, NYK will propose to customers and business partners a transportation service that can transition trouble-free from an LNG-fueled vessel to an ammonia-fueled vessel through use of an ARLFV. NYK plans to offer customers ARLFV contracts in 2023 and aim to complete building the first ARLFVs in 2025.