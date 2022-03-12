Romeo Power and Wrightspeed offer “Powertrain in a Crate” to repower school buses, transit buses and certain medium- and heavy-duty trucks into EVs

Romeo Power and Wrightspeed are working together to leverage Romeo Power’s high-capacity battery packing and module technology along with Wrightspeed’s high-torque, high-efficiency powertrain system to accelerate electrification in the bus, and medium- and heavy-duty truck market.

There are more than one million existing buses and trucks that are candidates for repowering to full battery-electric right now, and at a much lower upfront cost than purchasing expensive new battery electric vehicles.

Wrightspeed is developing “Powertrain in a Crate” kits that are chassis-specific and can be installed locally where fleets operate, creating jobs and new technology opportunities for those supporting school bus, work truck and other fleets. By using Wrightspeed’s Route traction drive technology, the repowered vehicles will be more efficient and provide higher torque than new vehicles based on single-speed remote mount systems.

Together, the companies intend to develop and sell repower kits to the addressable market.

After vehicles are selected and inspected, they will be rapidly decontented of the diesel or gas powertrains. The bespoke powertrain kits including traction drive axle with motors, inverters, battery modules and new dash with telematics will then be added to the vehicle. After thorough testing, the vehicle will be qualified to re-enter the fleet as a safe, quiet, efficient zero-emission bus or truck.

The battery packs will be manufactured at Romeo Power’s new facility in Cypress, California, where production is scheduled to begin later in 2022. The balance of the “Powertrain in a Crate” solution will be assembled in Wrightspeed’s 110,000 square foot Alameda, California facility. The complete system will be shipped and installed near fleets locally with training and support from both Romeo Power and Wrightspeed.