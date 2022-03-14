Autonomy partners with Equifax on EV subscription service

Autonomy, a completely digital vehicle subscription service that provides consumers with a way to subscribe to electric vehicles, and Equifax announced a new partnership. Autonomy will use Equifax InstaTouch ID, a leading mobile consumer identity and authentication solution, along with differentiated data and analytics from Equifax to enable, for the first time, a 100% digital subscription transaction to occur through a consumer’s smartphone in as fast as 10 minutes from start to finish.

Through Autonomy’s subscription model, customers pay a monthly fee and start fee that covers the cost of the vehicle subscription plus routine maintenance costs, roadside assistance and soon auto insurance. With this service, drivers can find a car, get qualified in minutes, and activate their subscription and payment method—entirely from their phone.

Autonomy launched with its Tesla Model 3 Vehicle Subscription Program in California in January 2022. Autonomy will soon expand geographically with subscriptions to other in-demand electric vehicles.





Sample pricing from Autonomy for Tesla Model 3 program.

Vehicle subscriptions represent a new option for getting access to a vehicle alongside existing options to purchase a car with cash, or obtain an auto loan or lease.

InstaTouch ID uses Equifax differentiated and alternative data sources to authenticate a consumer’s identity. This allows for pre-population of consumer data during the online application, providing a simpler, lower friction experience. By combining InstaTouch ID with data from Equifax, Autonomy can get digital consumer verification and credit standing while providing a simple and seamless consumer experience.