Washington state legislature approves $16.9B transportation package; targeting all new cars to be electric with MY 2030

The Washington State Legislature has passed the $16.9-billion, 16-year Move Ahead Washington transportation package. The package makes significant investments in reducing carbon emissions, preservation and maintenance, expanding multimodal options, public transportation and pedestrian safety.

Notable investments include:

$5.4 billion toward carbon reduction and multimodal expansion.

$3 billion for maintenance and preservation.

$3 billion for public transportation.

Free fares for passengers 18 and younger on all public transportation.

$2.4 billion to fund fish passage barrier removals.

$1.3 billion in active transportation, including Safe Routes to School and school-based bike programs.

$1 billion to fund Washington’s portion of an I-5 replacement bridge across the Columbia River.

$836 million to build four new hybrid-electric ferries.

$150 million towards ultra-high-speed rail.

$50 million for walking and biking infrastructure in underinvested communities, and more.

The revenue package adopted a shift in funding sources after an export fuel tax projected to provide $2 billion in funding was removed on the House floor. To make up most of that shortfall, $57 million a year from the operating budget and $57 million a year from the Public Works Assistance Account will be transferred to transportation to provide an additional $1.7 billion over 16 years.

The Clean Cars 2030 legislation—which sets a target for all new light-duty vehicles sold in the state to be electric by 2030—also passed as part of the package.

Specifically:

Sec. 415. (1) A target is established for the state that all publicly owned and privately owned passenger and light duty vehicles of model year 2030 or later that are sold, purchased, or registered in Washington state be electric vehicles. (2) On or before December 31, 2023, the interagency electric vehicle coordinating council created in section 428 of this act shall complete a scoping plan for achieving the 2030 target.

The Clean Cars 2030 package originally passed the legislature as an amendment to E2SHB 1287 in May 2021. Governor Inslee signed the bulk of 1287, but vetoed the Clean Cars 2030 amendment package due to its linking electrification to the implementation of a road usage charge program. (Earlier post.)

Passage of Move Ahead Washington marks the first time since 2015 that a transportation package has passed the Legislature. Having been passed by both chambers of the Legislature, the bills now go to the governor to be signed into law.