Samsung Ventures makes strategic investment in renewable fuels company Raven SR

15 March 2022

Raven SR, a renewable fuels company (earlier post), announced the closing of a strategic investment from Samsung Ventures, expanding Raven SR’s reach into the global market, especially in Asia-Pacific region.

Samsung Ventures’ strategic investment illustrates heightened demand for scalable renewable fuel production to respond to climate change concerns, Raven SR says.

In 2021, Raven SR attracted funds totalling $20 million from global oil and gas major Chevron, Japanese trading house ITOCHU, hydrogen mobility leader and innovator Hyzon Motors, and Ascent Hydrogen Fund.

Raven SR, which will soon break ground in its first commercial waste-to-hydrogen production facility in the US, can produce green hydrogen and high-quality Fischer-Tropsch synthetic fuels, such as sustainable aviation fuel, from a wide range of feedstocks, including municipal solid waste, methane and biomass. Raven SR’s non-combustion Steam/CO2 Reforming process is itself emissions-free and requires minimal waste sorting before processing.

Samsung Ventures’ investment will expand Raven SR’s global reach to South Korea, a driving force in the hydrogen economy. The South Korean government recently announced plans to provide 27.9 million metric tons of clean hydrogen per year by 2050, replacing oil as the country’s predominate energy source and decreasing dependency on fossil fuels.

Samsung C&T, one of the world’s leading engineering, procurement, construction and (EPC) companies, will enhance the scalability of Raven SR in Asian markets and beyond as Raven’s strategic business partner.

Raven SR’s technology is designed to produce more green hydrogen per ton of waste than competing processes. Raven SR’s process can also produce other renewable energy products, such as synthetic liquid fuels (diesel, Jet A, mil-spec, JP-8), additives and solvents (such as acetone, butanol, and naphtha), electricity via microturbines, and sustainable aviation fuel.

