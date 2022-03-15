Volvo Car USA announces new extended range Recharge Plug-In Hybrid models with up to 41 miles of electric range in Pure Mode

Volvo Car USA is bringing a new, improved Recharge plug-in hybrid powertrain is coming to the US in its 90 and 60 Series models, significantly extending electric range while lowering carbon dioxide emissions, increasing performance, and improving drivability.





Volvo Cars’ new and improved hybrid powertrain brings the all-electric range up to an EPA estimated 35-41 miles when driven in pure mode, depending on model, on a single full charge. For those with access to charging at home or at their workplace, this means that the majority of average daily driving can be completed on pure electric power. Additionally, all Recharge T8 models now qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

Improvements to the Recharge T8 AWD plug-in hybrid powertrain include a new long-range battery, featuring a third layer of cells to increase nominal energy from 11.6 kWh to 18.8 kWh, and a more powerful rear electric motor now delivering 143 hp (up from 87 hp). The additional electric power results in a total combined output of 455 hp for Recharge T8 AWD models, making these the most powerful Volvo cars ever produced. Besides the new powertrain, new upgrades include one-pedal drive capability on XC60 and S90 models.





The new and improved e-motor increases the power in the rear wheels by approximately 65%, enhancing performance and drivability in all scenarios. Together with the three-layer battery, the upgraded e-motor also enables better all-wheel drive capability which can prove particularly useful at low speeds, when towing, or when driving on slippery roads that demand extra traction and stability.





The suite of upgrades includes the addition of one-pedal drive, which can help deliver an especially smooth and intuitive driving experience. The function, already seen on pure electric Volvo models, gives the driver the option of controlling both acceleration and deceleration with only the accelerator pedal. This feature will initially be available on the Volvo XC60 and S90 plug-in hybrids.

The extra battery capacity also comes in useful on cold winter days, as well as in scorching heat. Even when the car is not plugged in, drivers are able to pre-heat or pre-cool the cabin remotely via the Volvo Cars app while maintaining all-electric driving range.

Volvo Cars is committed to becoming a leader in the fast-growing premium electric car market. By 2025 it aims to sell 1.2 million cars globally, with at least half being fully electric cars. By 2030, it plans to become a fully electric car company.

Customer research shows that Volvo Cars’ plug-in hybrids are already now driven around half of the time in pure electric mode. This powertrain upgrade will increase that percentage, further cementing their position as “part-time electric cars.”

The new powertrain is introduced on all Volvo Recharge plug-in hybrid models based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), which include the Volvo S60, V60, XC60, S90, and XC90 Recharge models.