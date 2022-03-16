Mitsubishi Fuso unveils test version of next-generation eCanter

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) unveiled test vehicles of its next generation eCanter at the company’s Kitsuregawa Proving Ground. After launching Japan’s first series-produced all-electric light-duty eCanter truck in 2017, MFTBC introduced an improved model with advanced safety features for the Japanese market in 2020.

Currently, the company is proceeding with the development and testing stages of its next-generation eCanter, in preparation for its upcoming launch. This mass production model will come with further upgrades in terms of range and safety features, and will be offered with an expanded lineup of variations that meet diverse transportation needs.

The truck has being tested under severe conditions in both hot and cold climates, both domestically and abroad. Driving tests surpassing a total distance of more than 1 million km will be completed by the official launch.





Since its initial launch in 2017, the eCanter has been supporting the logistics needs of various companies including those in the apparel industry, furniture sales, health care, newspaper distribution, as well as food and entertainment. So far, more than 350 vehicles have been introduced in Japan, Europe, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, and have collectively covered a distance more than 4.5 million km worldwide through daily operations.

MFTBC earlier announced plans to electrify all new models for the Japanese market by 2039 and accelerate its shift to CO 2 -neutrality. Following this commitment, the organization has increased its investment in EV development infrastructure. Since 2021, MFTBC has been installing high-voltage quick chargers, an EV workshop, as well as battery test benches used to disassemble and analyze lithium-ion batteries at the Kitsuregawa Proving Ground.

The newly installed EV workshop is also equipped with a test bench to verify the external power supply functions of the eCanter in the event of a natural disaster. At Kitsuregawa, other existing facilities have also been developed to evaluate high-voltage EV components and verify the driving functions of electric trucks.