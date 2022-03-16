Volvo Trucks North America introduces I-Torque; up to 31% increase in fuel-efficient speed range

Volvo Trucks North America is introducing the Volvo I-Torque. Now available as an option with the latest D13 Turbo Compound engine, the Volvo I-Torque is a unique powertrain solution enabling the truck to operate optimally with up to a 31% increase in fuel efficient speed range, achieving up to 8.5 miles per gallon at 85 mph.

I-Torque comprises the D13 Turbo Compound (TC) engine, the I-Shift with overdrive features, adaptive gear shift strategy, a new map-based version of the predictive cruise control Volvo I-See, and exceptionally low rear axle ratios as low as 2.15.

The overall functionality of the I-Torque configuration is that it uses Volvo Trucks’ 13-speed I-Shift feature with crawler gear, and combines the fuel efficiency advantages of direct drive with the performance and flexibility of overdrive. By incorporating I-See, low rear axle ratios and load sensing software, at highway speeds, the truck’s system will select either direct drive or overdrive to maximize fuel efficiency without forfeiting performance or productivity.





I-Shift together with the new version of the I-See technology, which employs real-time map-based data and GPS positioning, manages speed and gear-shifting in the most fuel-efficient way on any route or terrain and generates up to an additional 1% in fuel savings.

Further enhancing the VNL driving experience, its lower engine RPMs during operation creates a more pleasurable driving experience with a quieter cab environment and reduced engine vibration.