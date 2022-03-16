Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Advent Technologies announces availability of next-generation HT-PEM MEAs
ARPA-E to award up to $48M for new program to recycle used nuclear fuel securely and economically: CURIE

Volvo Trucks North America introduces I-Torque; up to 31% increase in fuel-efficient speed range

16 March 2022

Volvo Trucks North America is introducing the Volvo I-Torque. Now available as an option with the latest D13 Turbo Compound engine, the Volvo I-Torque is a unique powertrain solution enabling the truck to operate optimally with up to a 31% increase in fuel efficient speed range, achieving up to 8.5 miles per gallon at 85 mph.

I-Torque comprises the D13 Turbo Compound (TC) engine, the I-Shift with overdrive features, adaptive gear shift strategy, a new map-based version of the predictive cruise control Volvo I-See, and exceptionally low rear axle ratios as low as 2.15.

The overall functionality of the I-Torque configuration is that it uses Volvo Trucks’ 13-speed I-Shift feature with crawler gear, and combines the fuel efficiency advantages of direct drive with the performance and flexibility of overdrive. By incorporating I-See, low rear axle ratios and load sensing software, at highway speeds, the truck’s system will select either direct drive or overdrive to maximize fuel efficiency without forfeiting performance or productivity.

I-see-technology

I-Shift together with the new version of the I-See technology, which employs real-time map-based data and GPS positioning, manages speed and gear-shifting in the most fuel-efficient way on any route or terrain and generates up to an additional 1% in fuel savings.

I-Shift together with the new version of the I-See technology, which employs real-time map-based data and GPS positioning, manages speed and gear-shifting in the most fuel-efficient way on any route or terrain and generates up to an additional 1% in fuel savings. Further enhancing the VNL driving experience, its lower engine RPMs during operation creates a more pleasurable driving experience with a quieter cab environment and reduced engine vibration.

In today’s demanding and quickly changing transportation business environment, that requires a high degree of flexibility and adaptable truck performance on various terrains and routes, I-Torque is the solution for our customers who need to stay competitive with a truck where fuel economy and optimized performance is taken to the next level without any compromises. The current business environment is a perfect example, where diesel prices are pacing well beyond $4 per gallon and the pressure on transportation is high. We are proud to help boost customer productivity and savings with this industry-first technology, and further Volvo Trucks’ mission to bring a solution that’s driven by our sustainability goals, further decreasing our trucks’ CO2 emissions.

—Johan Agebrand, director of product marketing at Volvo Trucks North America

Posted on 16 March 2022 in Driver Assistance Systems, Engines, Fuel Efficiency, Heavy-duty, Transmissions | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)