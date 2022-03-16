Jaguar Land Rover partners with Pramac to create charging unit using second-life Jaguar I-PACE batteries

Jaguar Land Rover has partnered with Pramac, a global leader in the energy sector, to develop a portable zero-emission energy storage unit powered by second-life Jaguar I-PACE batteries.

Called the Off Grid Battery Energy Storage System (ESS), Pramac’s technology—which features lithium-ion cells from Jaguar I-PACE batteries taken from prototype and engineering test vehicles—supplies zero-emission power where access to the grid supply is limited or unavailable.





The partnership is the first in Jaguar Land Rover’s plans to create new circular economy business models for its vehicle batteries. As part of its commitment to net zero status by 2039, the company will be launching programs that deliver second-life and beyond uses for its electric vehicle batteries.

Jaguar Land Rover’s batteries can therefore be safely deployed in multiple low-energy situations once battery health falls below the stringent requirements of an electric vehicle. Second-life battery supply for stationary applications, like renewable energy storage, could exceed 200 GWh per year by 2030, creating a global value of more than $30 billion.

The flagship system has a capacity of up to 125kWh—more than enough to charge Jaguar’s multi-award-winning all-electric I-PACE performance SUV fully, or to power a regular family home for a week. Pramac directly reuses up to 85% of the vehicle battery supplied by Jaguar Land Rover within the storage unit, including modules and wiring. The remaining materials are recycled back into the supply chain.

Charged from solar panels, the unit is a self-contained solution that consists of a battery system linked to a bi-directional converter and the associated control management systems. Available for commercial hire, the units are fitted with Type 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) charge connections with dynamic control and rated at up to 22kW AC to allow electric vehicle charging.

To showcase its capability, the unit helped Jaguar TCS Racing prepare for the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship during testing in the UK and Spain, where it was used to run the team’s diagnostic equipment analyzing the race cars’ track performance, and to supply auxiliary power to the Jaguar pit garage.

An Off Grid Battery ESS will also be deployed at Jaguar Land Rover Experience Center in Johannesburg, South Africa—the world’s biggest—to help the site cope with inconsistent power delivery from the grid.