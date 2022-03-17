BMW previews future 7 Series, battery-electric i7

A few weeks before its world premiere and during the BMW Group Annual Conference, Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for Development, presented a few details about the coming new BMW 7 Series, including the new all-electric BMW i7.

In April, BMW will unveil the BMW i7, featuring combined power consumption of19.7 – 18.9 kWh/100 km according to WLTP; a range of 580 – 610 km (360 - 379 miles) according to WLTP; up to an estimated 305 mi EPA electric range (all forecast based on the vehicle’s development status to date)—and with it the entire new BMW 7 Series.

The new BMW 7 Series is absolutely trail-blazing in every respect. Like no other model, the BMW 7 Series stands for BMW’s innovative strength. The all-electric BMW i7 is also the most powerful BMW 7 Series. It combines the best driving experience with the ultimate digital experience. This makes it the ideal vehicle for forward-thinking, responsible decision-makers and avant-garde pioneers. —Frank Weber

The new BMW 7 Series also comes with next-level internal combustion and plug-in hybrid drive technology. This new generation of diesel and gasoline engines offers higher efficiency. Its development already ensured that engine technology is taking a further step towards reducing emissions and improving air quality. At the same time, it is also technically enabled for future regulatory requirements.

With the addition of the BMW i7, the BMW 7 Series will become the first fully-electric luxury sedan in the BMW line-up available with either an internal combustion engine or a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

With the all-electric BMW i7, the company is expanding its range of locally emission-free vehicles to the exclusive segment of its top-of-the-range models. In the BMW i7, the characteristic design elements of twin round headlights and BMW grille have been completely reinterpreted to achieve a modern and distinctive look. Some of the special design statements are upper light elements made of exclusive crystal glass and the illuminated contour of the kidney grille.





In the interior, the focus is on the innovative user experience created with new My Modes and the latest generation of the iDrive operating system. My Modes enable the driver to precisely customise the car’s driving characteristics and interior ambience. In addition to the BMW Curved Display, a new type of light and function strip on the instrument panel and the doors provides a visual and haptic quality. The BMW Interaction Bar is part of the ambient lighting and also features integrated control buttons.

The rear of the BMW i7 offers the BMW Theatre Screen—an ultra-wide 31-inch with 32 : 9 panoramic display format and 8K streaming resolution—which moves out of the roof liner. It transforms the rear seats into an exclusive, private cinema lounge where passengers can select their personal entertainment program from a diverse range of streaming offers.