Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Stellantis Ventures launches with €300M fund
Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas partner for regional hydrogen hub to compete for IIJA funding

Dortmund acquiring 30 Solaris Urbino 18 articulated electric buses

17 March 2022

Solaris will deliver 30 articulated Urbino 18 buses to Dortmund at the end of 2022. This investment by public transport operator Dortmunder Stadtwerke AG in electric Urbino buses is a component of the city’s long-term strategy to reduce environmental pollution and noise in the urban area.

Solaris_Urbino_18_electric_2

The buses will be the first electric Solaris buses in the municipal carrier’s fleet. Earlier, the city acquired 13 Solaris buses with conventional diesel engines. The zero-emission Urbino electric vehicles will come to Dortmund exactly 10 years after the last deliveries.

The electric Solaris buses due to join the Dortmund fleet will features the MobilEye Shield+ drivers’ assistance system that eliminates the blind spot. It detects pedestrians and cyclists moving close to the vehicle. This is particularly important during turns, when visibility can be impaired. The interior will include, among other things, USB charging ports, a passenger information system and environmentally friendly LED lighting.

Solaris High Energy batteries, with a total capacity of over 600 kWh, will be charged by means of a pantograph as well as using a conventional plug-in connection.

Thermal comfort will be ensured by efficient and environmentally friendly air conditioning with a CO2 heat pump which uses heat from outside to reach the right ambient temperature inside the vehicle. This solution allows the energy efficiency of the vehicle to be raised, which translates to an extended driving range.

The German market is the second largest for Solaris when it comes to registered electric buses. In 2021, it was Germany where the most e-buses in Europe rolled out onto the streets. Solaris, as a leading manufacturer of zero-emission solutions for public transport, has contributed substantially to this development. Over 250 Urbino electric buses currently ply routes in German towns and cities, making up over 20% of the local market.

Posted on 17 March 2022 in Bus, Electric (Battery), Europe, Sales | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)