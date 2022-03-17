Ford using autonomous mobile robot to operate 3D printers at Advanced Manufacturing Center

At Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center, a mobile robot from KUKA operates the 3D printers completely on its own. Called Javier by Ford’s additive manufacturing operators, the robot is integral to the company’s development of an industry-first process to operate 3D Carbon printers with an autonomous mobile robot rather than a fixed, stationary unit.

This new process has the ability to change the way we use robotics in our manufacturing facilities. Not only does it enable Ford to scale its 3D printer operations, it extends into other aspects of our manufacturing processes – this technology will allow us to simplify equipment and be even more flexible on the assembly line. —Jason Ryska, director, global manufacturing technology development

Ford has achieved great accuracy with the robot, using its feedback to reduce margins of error significantly. In addition to 3D printers, the method can be applied to a vast array of robots already working at the company to increase efficiency and reduce cost.

Ford has filed several patents related to the overall process, communication interfaces and precise positioning of the robot, which does not require use of a camera vision system to “see.”

Typically, different pieces of equipment from various suppliers are unable to interact because they do not run the same communication interface. Ford developed an application interface program that allows different pieces of equipment to “speak the same language,” and send constant feedback to each other.





For example, the Carbon 3D printer tells the KUKA autonomous mobile robot when the printed product will be finished, then the robot lets the printer know the robot has arrived and is ready for pick-up. This innovative communication is what makes the whole process possible.

The robot enables Ford to operate its 3D printers all night long, even after employees have left for the day. Not only does this increase throughput, it reduces the cost of custom-printed products. Ford has used the printer to make low-volume, custom parts, such as a brake line bracket for the Performance Package-equipped Mustang Shelby GT500.

While the process itself is autonomous, Ford operators are responsible for uploading 3D designs to the printer and maintaining the machinery, and for engineering new ways to use the technology.