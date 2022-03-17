DNV and Lloyd’s Register recertify Leclanché marine storage system with new 65 Ah high energy battery cells

Two of the world’s leading classification societies—DNV and Lloyd’s Register—have recertified Leclanché’s Marine Rack System (MRS-2) for operation using the company’s latest high energy 65 Ah lithium-ion pouch cells. The 65Ah G/NMC (graphite-nickel manganese cobalt oxide) cell enables the MRS-2 to provide 10% more energy within the same footprint & weight compared with the 60Ah cell.





The latest generation MRS-2 is a modular and scalable lithium-ion battery system. It incorporates multi-layer safety measures from cell to system including its proprietary battery management system (BMS) which provides real-time access to battery status, performance and diagnostic data via a comprehensive user interface.

The system is available in four standard rack heights to suit varying size battery room footprints. Pack voltages are available up to 1100 V DC. The system comes with a 230 VAC power supply or an insulated DC/DC power supply.





Safety is a critical design element of the MRS with its integrated cooling and firefighting systems, including independent ventilation ducting system to actively extract hot and flammable gases, which together reduce the risk of thermal propagation to virtually zero.

In addition, Leclanché’s liquid-cooled battery systems provide vessel operators with advantages over air-cooled batteries including improved safety, longer battery lifetime, smaller footprint/larger energy density, better heat transfer and lower energy consumption.

With the latest certifications, the MRS has a broad range of certifications from leading industry groups including:

RINA: 55 and 60 Ah cells

DNV: 43, 48, 55, 60 and 65 Ah cells

Bureau Veritas: 43, 48, 55 and 60 Ah cells

LR: 55, 60 and 65 Ah cells

The certification upgrade from DNV was approved in late January 2022, while the Lloyd’s Register type approval for the company’s 60 Ah and 65 Ah cells was granted in October 2021. The approvals provide third-party assessment and certification of the system’s performance and compliance with all applicable industry safety and regulatory requirements.

The MRS-2 is already powering some of the most innovative fully electric and hybrid vessels including: