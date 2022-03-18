Maserati outlines electrification plans; Folgore GranTurismo first in 2023; entire range to be full electric by 2030

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
18 March 2022

Maserati—the only luxury brand of the Stellantis Group—outlined its plans for the market launch of its electric range, Maserati Folgore. The Folgore GranTurismo will be the first car in Maserati history to adopt 100% electric solutions. Made at the Mirafiori production hub, it will debut in the market in 2023.

The new GranTurismo, a true icon for the brand, will offer technical solutions derived from Formula E (e.g., the inverters), and offer more than 1200 hp power from its three motors, 2.xx-second acceleration to 100 km/h and more than 300 km/h (186 mph) top speed.

Next year, the all-new Grecale SUV—scheduled for launch in the next few days—will also become available in an electric version.

All Maserati models will come in a 100% electric version by 2025: the MC20 super sports car, the new Quattroporte sport sedan and the all-new full-size Levante SUV will complete the Maserati Folgore offering, to attract the new luxury consumer in all market segments.

By 2030, the entire Maserati range will be full electric.

Maserati plan is part of the Stellantis “Dare Forward 2030” strategic plan announced on 1 March. All the brand’s new models will be developed, engineered and produced 100% in Italy, and will be adopting electric powertrains, to bring great innovation and high performance.

In 2021, Maserati reported an increase in its global market share to 2.4%, specifically at 2.9% and 2.7% in North America and China, respectively.

Last year, Maserati recorded robust growth in sales, at 41% year-on-year with a total of 24,269 vehicles delivered to customers worldwide. Adjusted Operating Income (AOI) margin stood at 5.1% and Net Revenues were €2,021 million.

Posted on 18 March 2022 in Electric (Battery), Vehicle Manufacturers

