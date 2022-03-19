DOE and EC support collaboration between the US Li-Bridge Alliance and European Battery Alliance to strengthen supply chain for battery technologies

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
19 March 2022

The US Department of Energy (DOE) and the European Commission announced support for a collaboration between the European Battery Alliance and the US Li-Bridge alliance to accelerate development of robust supply chains for lithium-ion and next generation batteries, including the critical raw materials segments.

Bolstering the clean energy economy and strengthening the battery value chain is a top priority the United States and the European Union. The US Li-Bridge alliance and the European Battery Alliance are collectively assuring the resilience of battery supply chains by:

  • Developing sustainable industry capacity that can satisfy a growing demand for batteries in transportation and energy systems;

  • Researching next-generation, high-performing and sustainable battery technologies;

  • Ensuring sustainable and ethical sourcing of critical raw materials;

  • Accelerating battery recycling and reuse, including recovering critical raw materials;

  • Investing in in the battery workforce; and

  • Prioritizing the environmental justice when supporting the broader transition to a clean energy economy.

In the months ahead, Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) and EIT InnoEnergy will lead efforts between the two alliances to build bridges across the battery ecosystems and conduct forums to carry out specific collaborative efforts to ensure a resilient battery value chains.

