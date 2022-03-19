Porsche expects more than 80% of new vehicle sales to be all-electric in 2030

Last year, almost 40% of all new Porsche vehicles delivered in Europe were already at least partly electric—i.e. plug-in hybrids or fully electric models. In 2025, half of all new Porsche sales are expected to come from the sale of electric vehicles—again, all-electric or plug-in hybrid, said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

But by 2030, the share of all new vehicles with an all-electric drive should be more than 80%, Blume said. To achieve these ambitious goals, Porsche is investing in premium charging stations together with partners—and additionally in its own charging infrastructure.

Further extensive investments are flowing into core technologies such as battery systems and module production. In the newly founded Cellforce Group, high-performance battery cells are being developed and produced that are expected to be ready for series production by 2024.

In 2021, Porsche delivered 301,915 vehicles to customers worldwide, exceeding the 300,000 mark for the first time in the company's history (previous year: 272,162 deliveries). The bestselling models were the Macan (88,362) and the Cayenne (83,071). Delivery figures for the Taycan more than doubled: 41,296 customers took delivery of the first all-electric Porsche. This even overtook the iconic 911 sports car, although the latter also set a new record with 38,464 units.





2021 Taycan range

The Taycan is 100 percent a Porsche and inspires all kinds of people – existing and new customers, experts and the trade media. We are stepping up our electric offensive with another model: By the middle of the decade, we want to offer our mid-engine 718 sports car exclusively in an all-electric form. —Oliver Blume

In 2021, Porsche increased its deliveries in all global sales regions. Once again, the highest-volume individual market was China. With almost 96,000 deliveries, an increase of 8% was recorded here compared to 2020. In the United States, the number of deliveries rose by 22% to more than 70,000 units. In Germany alone, Porsche increased its new vehicle deliveries by 9% to almost 29,000 units.

Sales in 2021 were €33.1 billion, €4.4 billion more than in the previous year, representing growth of 15% (previous year’s sales: €28.7 billion). Operating profit was €5.3 billion, exceeding the previous year’s figure by €1.1 billion (plus 27%). Porsche thus generated an operating return on sales of 16.0% (previous year: 14.6%). Net cash flow grew by €1.5 billion to €3.7 billion in 2021 (previous year: €2.2 billion).