Gogoro, ProLogium unveil swappable solid-state battery prototype for two-wheel EVs

Gogoro, a developer of battery swapping systems, announced the first solid-state lithium ceramic battery prototype for two-wheel EV battery swapping. Jointly developed by Gogoro and Taiwan-based solid-state battery company ProLogium Technology (earlier post), the new Gogoro solid state battery prototype integrates with Gogoro’s existing vehicles and swapping network.





As a next generation of battery chemistry, solid-state lithium ceramic batteries are expected to replace traditional lithium-ion batteries and become the mainstream power source for electric vehicles and consumer electronics. Solid-state batteries provide higher energy density and deliver greater range for electric vehicles.

Gogoro estimates that its solid-state batteries will increase capacity of current 21700 lithium batteries by 140% or greater, from 1.7 kWh to 2.5 kWh.

At the center of Gogoro’s ecosystem is the Gogoro Network, an open and interoperable battery swapping platform. Gogoro Network is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, scalable, and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for people, communities, and businesses. With more than 450,000 riders and over 10,000 battery swapping GoStations at over 2,300 locations, Gogoro Network is hosting 340,000 daily battery swaps with more than 260 million total battery swaps to date.

Gogoro Battery Swapping has become the de facto battery swapping standard for two-wheel vehicles in Taiwan, powering 95% of all electric two-wheelers.

Benchmark Minerals reported that solid-state battery production capacity is set to surpass 1 gigawatt-hour this year as startups such as ProLogium as well as established producers begin to scale up production of cells.

Expansions by ProLogium as well as France’s Blue Solutions will push production capacity for the first time into the gigawatt-hour era, according to Benchmark’s Solid-state and Lithium Metal Batteries report. Production capacity of solid-state batteries is set to reach more than 250 GWh by 2030, according to Benchmark.