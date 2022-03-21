Researchers find capillary-fed electrolysis cell can deliver hydrogen at 98% cell energy efficiency

In an open access paper published in Nature Communications, researchers from the University of Wollongong in Australia report that their capillary-fed electrolysis cell demonstrates water electrolysis performance exceeding commercial electrolysis cells, with a cell voltage at 0.5 A cm−2 and 85 °C of only 1.51 V, equating to 98% energy efficiency, with an energy consumption of 40.4 kWh/kg hydrogen (vs. ~47.5 kWh/kg in commercial electrolysis cells).

With this level of cell energy efficiency—well above International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) 2050 target and significantly better than existing electrolyzer technologies—hydrogen production cost could be well below US$1.50/kg.

This approach to water electrolysis supplies water to the hydrogen- and oxygen-evolving electordes via capillary-induced transport alone a porous inner-electrode separator. This leads to inherently bubble-free operation at the electrodes.





Inspired by the historic evolution of water electrolysis cell architectures culminating in the direct production of one of the gases, the Capillary-Fed Electrolysis cell directly produces both gases. Liquid electrolyte is continuously drawn up the separator by a capillary effect, from a reservoir at the bottom of the cell. The porous, hydrophilic separator sustains the flow rate required for water electrolysis. Hodges et al.

The technology, invented by scientists at the University of Wollongong, is now being commercialized by Hysata, with backing from IP Group and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).

Paul Barrett, CEO of Hysata, said the company is on a clear pathway to commercialise the world’s most efficient electrolyser and reach gigawatt scale hydrogen production capacity by 2025.

Gerry Swiegers, Chief Technology Officer at Hysata, says said the overall design of the Hysata electrolyser system is simpler than existing technologies.

Electrolyzers have been around for 200 years, however the large amounts of renewable electricity required to produce green hydrogen and the overall cost of electrolysers today has prevented large-scale uptake of green hydrogen. Hysata’s overall electrolyser system has been designed for ease of manufacturing, scaling and installation, delivering 95 percent overall system efficiency, equivalent to 41.5 kWh/kg, compared to 75 percent or less for existing electrolyser technologies. For hydrogen producers, this will significantly reduce both the capital and operational costs to produce green hydrogen. —Gerry Swiegers

