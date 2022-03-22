Saudi Aramco joins Rice University’s Carbon Hub; coproduction of hydrogen and advanced carbon materials from hydrocarbons

The Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) has joined Carbon Hub, a research initiative led by Rice University to develop sustainable uses of hydrocarbons. Launched in 2019, Carbon Hub supports a zero-emissions future where clean hydrogen energy and advanced carbon materials are coproduced efficiently and sustainably from hydrocarbons.

Aramco has joined Carbon Hub with a $10 million, five-year sponsorship commitment.

Carbon Hub provides funding and direction to basic science, engineering and policy research. The goal is to accelerate the development and deployment of large-scale technologies that coproduce clean hydrogen fuel and carbon materials from hydrocarbons. These products are used sustainably in construction, mobility, textile and food industries.

Carbon Hub’s technologies produce no carbon dioxide and provide a path to simultaneously decarbonize the industrial sector, preserve and expand manufacturing jobs and promote economic growth.

Carbon Hub’s focus aligns with Aramco’s corporate initiatives on hydrogen and nonmetallic materials. With its SABIC partner, Aramco and other Carbon Hub members plan to develop carbon materials that could potentially displace emissions-intensive materials across broad industry sectors.

Examples include steel and other metals, concrete and soil enhancers. For example, innovative carbon conductors could address market needs for increased electrification and alleviate emissions and environmental impacts associated with mining copper and aluminum.

Carbon Hub’s research network includes more than 100 scientists at 20 leading organizations. Its operating model allows nonprofit, corporate and government members to collaborate in an open environment. Carbon Hub’s model also allows corporations to access the intellectual property from research breakthroughs and accelerate the parallel development of multiple technologies.