BASF and REEF Technology sign strategic cooperation agreement to improve the quality of plastic recyclate materials

BASF has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Zhejiang REEF Technology Co., Ltd. to develop state-of-the-art recyclate formulations for applications used in the automotive, packaging and consumer industries.

The plastics industry is seeking ways to incorporate higher content of recycled polymeric material in all major applications to meet sustainability goals, while facing growing consumer concerns and stricter regulatory requirements to reduce plastic waste. A major challenge is to mitigate quality deficiencies of polymers arising from thermal and mechanical stress during the recycling process.

Recycled plastics often contain impurities and polymer contaminants that accelerate polymer degradation, which change the material properties. Consequently, recyclers and plastic converters are facing quality and performance issues while processing recycled polymeric material. Formulated additive packages improving the properties of these recycled plastics can be a solution for this challenge.

Under the agreement, BASF will provide its recently launched IrgaCycle additive solutions along with technical consultancy and support for recycled polymer formulations conducted at BASF’s test facilities.





The new IrgaCycle solutions improve the processing and long-term stability of recycled plastics fractions strongly contaminated with paint, ink or adhesive residues, e.g. exterior automotive parts (bumpers).

IrgaCycle additive solutions help to increase the percentage of mechanically recycled content in several end-use applications such as packaging; automotive and mobility; and building and construction. These solutions address specific quality issues associated with recycled resins, such as limited processability, poor long-term thermal stability and insufficient protection from outdoor weathering.

At launch in September 2021, the product line included a range of five additive formulations, with more to follow in the future. A specific advantage of these blends lies in their ready-to-use product forms, which are easy to apply in the recycling steps. The granulated non-dusting product form ensures safe and easy dosage during converting or compounding of reclaimed material.

The IrgaCycle range is offered as part of the VALERAS portfolio. In addition to enabling plastics circularity with IrgaCycle, VALERAS solutions bring significant sustainability value to plastic applications by improving durability, reducing waste, saving energy, reducing emissions, and promoting biodiversity.

Zhejiang REEF Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Veolia Huafei Polymer Technology (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd., a joint venture company of the French Veolia Group in China. It focuses on the R&D and production of high-end engineering plastic modified materials. REEF’s core products include recycled polypropylene, high density polyethylene, ABS, and polyamide.