DHL Express announces two of the largest SAF deals yet with bp and Neste; > 211M gallons

DHL has confirmed new strategic collaborations with bp and Neste, to provide more than 800 million liters (211 million gallons US) of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to DHL Express within the next five years, with the new agreements forming one of the largest SAF deals in aviation to date.

These deals, together with the previously announced SAF introduction in the DHL network in San Francisco (SFO), East Midlands (EMA) and Amsterdam (AMS), will exceed 50% of DHL Express’ target to reach 10% SAF blending for all air transport by 2026.

DHL expects the strategic collaborations to save approximately two million tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the aviation fuel lifecycle—equivalent to the annual greenhouse gas emissions of approximately 400,000 passenger cars.

DHL Express transports more than 480 million documents and packages annually across its global network of 220 countries and territories. With the 800 million liters, the approximately 1,000 annual DHL flights on the route between Cincinnati, Ohio and Leipzig, Germany, could be operated by Boeing 777s for approximately. 12 years, assuming a 100% SAF usage. In total, this corresponds to 12,000 carbon neutral long-haul flights.

In its Sustainability Roadmap, Deutsche Post DHL Group has committed to using 30% of SAF blending for all air transport by 2030. Both suppliers will provide SAF produced from waste oils. Such SAF from wastes and residues can provide greenhouse gas emission reductions of up to 80% over its lifecycle compared with the conventional jet fuel it replaces, thereby reducing DHL’s carbon footprint. In order to ensure that the fuel is sustainable, the use of feedstock which competes with food production or causes indirect land-use change is being avoided.

With every SAF deal, we are increasingly aware of the huge task that lies ahead in utilizing more sustainable solutions to help our customers. Not a day goes by without our customers asking us about low-carbon logistics solutions and to partner them in our joint aspiration to be part of creating a more sustainable future. The new SAF deals with bp and Neste are milestones on this journey. Our key focus is to inspire more SAF suppliers to address the current supply gap. At the same time, we are calling on policy makers to set the right framework to accelerate market ramp up of SAF in the EU and worldwide, including an accounting mechanism that allows flexible SAF purchases and usage. —John Pearson, CEO DHL Express

DHL Express aims to expand its partnerships with Sustainable Aviation Fuel suppliers in the future and continuously to increase the SAF percentage in its air transport. DHL remains committed to support innovative technologies to significantly reduce aviation’s greenhouse gas emissions as stated in Deutsche Post DHL Group’s Sustainability Roadmap.