Ford confirms F-150 Lightning final EPA-estimated ranges; some models with increased range

The all-electric F-150 Lightning has completed final EPA testing; some F-150 Lightning customers will benefit from an increase in range ahead of launch this spring.

F-150 Lightning XLT and Lariat trims with the extended range battery deliver an EPA-estimated range of 320 miles while the F-150 Lightning Platinum has an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles.

Fleet customers have the option to purchase the extended range battery on Lightning Pro and that has an EPA-estimated range of 320 miles.