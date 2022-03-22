Ford confirms F-150 Lightning final EPA-estimated ranges; some models with increased range
22 March 2022
The all-electric F-150 Lightning has completed final EPA testing; some F-150 Lightning customers will benefit from an increase in range ahead of launch this spring.
F-150 Lightning XLT and Lariat trims with the extended range battery deliver an EPA-estimated range of 320 miles while the F-150 Lightning Platinum has an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles.
Fleet customers have the option to purchase the extended range battery on Lightning Pro and that has an EPA-estimated range of 320 miles.
|Model
|Targeted EPA-estimated Range
(miles)
|Final EPA-estimated Range
(miles)
|F-150 Lightning Pro SR
|230
|230
|F-150 Lightning Pro ER (fleet only)
|300
|320
|F-150 Lightning XLT SR
|230
|230
|F-150 Lightning XLT ER
|300
|320
|F-150 Lightning Lariat SR
|230
|230
|F-150 Lightning Lariat ER
|300
|320
|F-150 Lightning Platinum
|280
|300
We are laser-focused on continually improving our energy consumption efficiency for Lightning and the team is really happy to deliver these results for our customers.—Linda Zhang, chief program engineer, F-150 Lightning
