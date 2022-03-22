Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Ford confirms F-150 Lightning final EPA-estimated ranges; some models with increased range

22 March 2022

The all-electric F-150 Lightning has completed final EPA testing; some F-150 Lightning customers will benefit from an increase in range ahead of launch this spring.

F-150 Lightning XLT and Lariat trims with the extended range battery deliver an EPA-estimated range of 320 miles while the F-150 Lightning Platinum has an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles.

Fleet customers have the option to purchase the extended range battery on Lightning Pro and that has an EPA-estimated range of 320 miles.

Model Targeted EPA-estimated Range
(miles)		 Final EPA-estimated Range
(miles)
F-150 Lightning Pro SR 230 230
F-150 Lightning Pro ER (fleet only) 300 320
F-150 Lightning XLT SR 230 230
F-150 Lightning XLT ER 300 320
F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 230 230
F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 300 320
F-150 Lightning Platinum 280 300

We are laser-focused on continually improving our energy consumption efficiency for Lightning and the team is really happy to deliver these results for our customers.

—Linda Zhang, chief program engineer, F-150 Lightning

