Graphex Group to build graphite processing facility in Warren, Michigan

Graphex Technologies, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Graphex Group Limited, announced that, as part of its previously announced collaboration with Emerald Energy Solutions LLC (EES), the Emerald Business Park (EBP) in the City of Warren has been selected for the future site of a new 150,000 square-foot graphite processing facility. The processing facility would be developed under a joint venture between Graphex and EES.

The EBP location features key existing infrastructure that allows for a streamlined construction schedule and a rapid transition into production, including a newly installed 12-megawatt power substation on the property and vacant structures that can be revitalized and repurposed relatively quickly.

The talent base, existing automotive supply chain infrastructure, available state and local support and available incentives, and proximity to customers at the heart of the automotive industry, helped to differentiate Michigan from competing regions for this first foothold for Graphex in the US.

The processing facility development is subject to customary conditions, including finalization of definitive documentation and permitting.

Graphex plans that the facility will be capable of delivering up to 15,000 metric tons per annum (TPA) of coated purified spherical graphite and that it will be operational before the end of Q2 2023. Coated purified spherical graphite is the predominant anode material for most Li-ion batteries used in EVs and renewable energy storage.

The facility would provide timely and localized anode material production capabilities to supply major North American EV automakers and EV battery manufacturers and to rapidly deliver consistent high-quality materials at scale, mitigating some of the supply chain interruption concerns that have plagued the EV industry in the past. This facility would be the first of several that Graphex may potentially construct in the US, Canada, and Europe as warranted by market conditions and commercial opportunities.

The processing and supply of coated purified spherical graphite is expected to significantly increase year over year to keep pace with the projected significant increase in demand for EVs in the US and worldwide. Developing this initial US location is an important part of Graphex’s strategy for the global expansion and diversification of its graphene production capabilities.

The EBP facility will house production, storage, testing and administrative offices at a site that played a supporting role to the Michigan automotive dynasties for decades before falling into disrepair. The site’s historical character as a 20th century supplier to the automotive industry is meaningful and noteworthy to both EES and Graphex. All 150,000 square feet of the buildings that will be used to produce, store, test, and distribute EV battery anode material were previously home to one of the more significant electroplating and rustproofing service providers to time-honored Michigan automakers. A plaque found on site dating back to 1963 will be preserved for its historical distinction, serving as a reminder of the past and as a motivation to return an otherwise defunct site back to its original vitality and usefulness in the community and the industry.

Proficient in commercial deep processing of graphite, Graphex is currently producing more than 10,000 metric tons of spherical graphite annually. With a strategy to expand its global operations to support energy transition and electrification efforts worldwide, Graphex Group is currently among the top suppliers of specialized spherical graphite to the EV and renewable energy industries and holds patents in areas including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection.