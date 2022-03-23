MAN Energy Solutions, DNV to collaborate on decarbonization, hydrogen value-chain and digitalization in maritime industry

MAN Energy Solutions and classification society DNV have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Effective immediately, the MoU is due to run for a period of three years. Under its terms, the two companies will—by 30 June 2022—detail action plans within the fields of decarbonization, the hydrogen value-chain and digitalization.

Decarbonization and digitalization are transforming the maritime industry. Through collaboration we can tackle this transformation, and together with MAN Energy Solutions we will be shaping solutions that bring value to both our companies and, most importantly, to our customers. —Remi Eriksen, DNV CEO

At MAN Energy Solutions, we understand that no one organization possesses all the data, digital skills and capabilities to achieve our transiton to clean, decarbonized solutions in the maritime industry. Thus we believe that cross-industry cooperation is essential. For us, working with DNV—one of the largest classification societies in the world—is of mutual benefit and allows us to leverage each other’s respective expertise. —Gregory Puckett, Head of Group Digital, MAN Energy Solutions

Puckett, Dr Gunnar Stiesch, Head of Engineering, and Jon Rysst, DNV Global Business Development Director will act as the main points of contact between the two companies for the duration of the agreement.





A survey taken on future fuels in the maritime industry by MAN Energy Solutions found that in this short- and medium-term, LNG / SNG / biogas are taking the lead, closely followed by MGO / ULSFO / VLSFO. Future fuels are also on the rise, with ammonia, hydrogen, methanol and biofuels taking the lead. On the other hand, conventional fuel types such as HFO with scrubber are still considered a viable way for upcoming projects.

The two-stroke side sees two major areas: LNG / SNG / biogas followed closely by ammonia, hydrogen and methanol. On the four-stroke side a different focus can be found with hydrogen taking the clear lead, followed next by LNG / SNG / biogas, ammonia and methanol.